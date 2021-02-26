Columbus barbershop owner honored for impact in the community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local barbershop owner is being recognized for his good deeds in the community.
Mario Ray, the owner of Mister’s Barbering Company, received the Bigger and Better Business-Business in Blue community award.
Ray works with the Men Act This Way mentoring program, which provides free hair cuts every month to students at J.D. Davis Elementary School, a school he attended. William Pittman, president of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity’ Bigger and Better Business, explained why the organization is so important to the community.
“It allows those youths to actually be motivated and to see that they’re actually men that look like them that do care and are concerned about their way of life and their self- motivation, and encourage them to continue to drive forward and to set and establish those goals,” said Pittman.
“I seek out the duty to make the community better, make the young kids better, allow them to see something different,” said Ray.
The Alpha Sigma chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity presented Ray the award.
