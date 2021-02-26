Columbus gang member, two others sentenced to federal prison on firearm charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A known Columbus gang member and two other criminals, all with extensive criminal histories, will be spending years in federal prison after pleading guilty to multiple firearm charges.
27-year-old Roderick Phillips, a member of the Black Disciples street gang, will serve 96 months in prison with three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Phillips was arrested in October 2020 after officers searched his car and found rounds of ammunition and two stolen firearms. He was previously convicted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in 2015 and aggravated assault in 2019 in Muscogee County and assault in 2013 in Elmore County, Alabama.
36-year-old Clay Pugh was sentenced to 84 months in with three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Pugh was arrested in January 2020 after speeding away from officers during a routine traffic stop and hitting a minivan before crashing his car into a pole and running away. When he was arrested, officers found heroin, methamphetamine, a magazine, a gun with a bullet in the chamber and more ammunition in his car. Pugh’s driver’s license had been suspended and was wanted on outstanding warrants for possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute. He was previously convicted of entering auto in 2005, armed robbery in 2005 and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in 2017 in Muscogee County.
31-year-old Jamorris Worthey was sentenced to 84 months in with three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.
Worthey was indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2020 on multiple counts. When he was arrested, officers seized a stolen pistol, a stolen revolver, multiple rounds of ammunition, suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. Worthey was previously convicted for burglary in 2009, theft by taking (motor vehicle) and theft by receiving in 2009, theft by receiving stolen property and fleeing from law enforcement in 2013, possession of cocaine and ecstasy with intent to distribute in 2017 and felon in possession of a firearm in 2017, all in Muscogee County.
“I am pleased with the outcome of these cases and I am thankful for our partnership with our federal partners. We will continue to work together to make cases on violent career criminals. This type of behavior will not be tolerated in Columbus, Georgia,” said Columbus Police Department Chief Freddie Blackmon.
“I am thoroughly pleased to see federal prosecution being sought in efforts to interrupt gun and gang violence in Muscogee County. As we move forward, we will continue to work and collaborate with our federal, state and local resources to eradicate gang criminal activity,” said Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman.
