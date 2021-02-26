Columbus gang member, two others sentenced to federal prison on firearm charges

Pugh was arrested in January 2020 after speeding away from officers during a routine traffic stop and hitting a minivan before crashing his car into a pole and running away. When he was arrested, officers found heroin, methamphetamine, a magazine, a gun with a bullet in the chamber and more ammunition in his car. Pugh’s driver’s license had been suspended and was wanted on outstanding warrants for possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute. He was previously convicted of entering auto in 2005, armed robbery in 2005 and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in 2017 in Muscogee County.