Columbus Police Department working to solve more cold cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are close to 150 unsolved murder cases the Columbus Police Department currently has since 1962.
“The current cases are always precedent, and then once those start piling up, you just literally have no time to work the cold cases,” said Detective Stuart Carter, cold case head investigator at the Columbus Police Department.
The police department wants to change this. That’s why a select few officers are now dedicated to solving cold case murders.
“When you start reviewing them and you realize, there are things that still could be done on these cases, and it gets frustrating when the time’s not there to actually work on them,” said Carter.
Right now, Carter is working on the Iris Harless case, a 64-year-old grandmother who was murdered in her home in 2003. But how do you find answers in a case that happened years ago? According to Carter, evidence is the key factor.
“Most cold cases are cleared on some type of evidence, a fingerprint that was never processed, DNA evidence. Every blue moon, we might get a witness that will finally turn and give it up, but usually cold cases are solved because there’s some type of evidence in play,” said Carter.
“Generally, somewhere in the original investigation, a suspect has been developed or a person of interest has been developed, but for whatever reason, there’s not enough evidence or not enough proper cause to charge anybody,” said Sgt. Harvey Hatcher, who works with Carter hand in hand. He is part of the police department’s property and evidence section.
Sgt. David Jury, who works in the crime scene unit, said advanced technology like contact DNA helps to trace fingerprint evidence to a suspect.
“Here it is 70 years later, we can pull those latent prints, send that fingerprint card off, and they can get contact DNA,” said Jury.
Carter said while they can’t solve every case, he believes even making progress on a case will help detectives in the future.
“Maybe somewhere down the road, someone will come behind me and they’ll pick up where I left off and maybe there’s new DNA testing that can be done that wasn’t available when I was working. So, that’s why we maintain all that evidence in the event something like that takes place,” said Carter.
Carter says the community can help solve both cold and current cases by providing any information they may know that could help lead to an arrest.
