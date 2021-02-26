COVID-19 exposure causing lack of school bus drivers in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Earlier this year, coronavirus took a toll on the Marion County School District as bus drivers were exposed to the virus and required to quarantine.
Bus drivers in quarantine caused an issue with providing students transportation to and from school.
Superintendent Glenn Tidwell says many of their bus drivers serve in other roles at the schools like cafeteria worker an paraprofessionals in the classrooms, causing even more exposure to the group.
“As COVID really spiked after Christmas, we had a large number of people quarantined, and a lot of our parapros that were quarantined were bus drivers. And we were really getting close to running out of bus drivers. It’s just a tough situation and we kind of take it day by day,” said Tidwell.
Tidwell says many faculty members who can drive buses and are licensed are stepping up to help cover routes if a bus driver is in quarantine. Tidwell says the school district has only has one bus driver to actually contract COVID-19. He says bus drivers are continuing to take sanitary protocols to keep buses clean.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.