GUEST SEGMENT: WTVM partnering with Junior League of Columbus for diaper donation event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Diapers are a basic need, especially for families with newborn babies.
One in three families struggles with a need for diapers. News Leader 9 is partnering with the Junior League of Columbus to tackle the issue in the Chattahoochee Valley with a one-day diaper donation drive event.
The drive takes place Friday, Feb. 26 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Donations will be accepted in the front parking lot of WTVM’s studio on Wynnton Road.
Jordan Bracewell with the Junior League of Columbus gives details about the diaper donation drive.
