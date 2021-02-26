Lanett bank robber sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - A man convicted of a 2018 Lanett bank robbery will spend the next three and a half years in federal prison.
Prosecutors say Story was the getaway driver for his cousin, Cordero Story, and a friend, Jacobie Phillips. The trio reportedly stole $2,257 from the teller’s money drawer.
Story was found guilty after a two-day trial in November 2020.
Lamartrez Story was sentenced to 42 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
Cordero Story was sentenced to 84 months and Jacobie Phillips was sentenced to 27 months in December 2020.
