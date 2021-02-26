Nearly 100 seniors receive COVID-19 vaccine at Shirley Winston Recreation Center in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Roughly 100 seniors received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday at the Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center in Columbus.
The vaccination clinic was held for senior citizen members of the recreation center who qualified to receive a dose in the Phase 1A+ group.
The West Central Health Department had help administering the vaccine from Columbus Fire & EMS and the National Guard helped direct traffic. Seniors who received a dose of the vaccine said the process went smoothly.
“It was nice, and it was simple,” said Ellarein Holston. “When they stuck me with the needle, I barely felt it. Everything went smoothly.”
“I never had any fear,” said Hattie Randel. “I was just careful and wore gloves and a mask and I only went out when I had to.”
This was the third vaccination clinic held this week in Columbus at local recreation centers specifically for senior residents. In the coming weeks, the Columbus Health Department hopes to continue to expand clinics like these to get more vulnerable Georgians vaccinated.
