Phoebe Sumter Medical Center experiences delay in COVID-19 vaccine shipment

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Earlier this week, Phoebe Sumter Medical center experienced a vaccine shipment delay, resulting from last week’s winter storms.
As a result, the Americus hospital was forced to reschedule appointments for people receiving their second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Fortunately, CEO Brandi Lunneburg says the new shipment of the vaccine was delivered Thursday, and the hospital plans to pick back up next week with dishing out the doses to people in Sumter County.
“The delay did not create any problems from a protection standpoint. There are some days on either side of the date that they got their first that’s still completely effective for them to receive their second vaccine,” said Lunneburg.
According to Lunneburg, the medical center was able to compensate for the delayed shipment by shifting doses of vaccine through the Phoebe Putney Health System. Lunneburg expects things to be back on track next week.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.