Randolph County ‘Neighbor 2 Neighbor’ Project helping seniors register for COVID-19 vaccine

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WTVM) - In Cuthbert, about 45 minutes south of Columbus, the Democratic Committee and one registered nurse are taking a non-partisan, neighborly approach to helping people 65 and older register for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Neighbor 2 Neighbor Project in Cuthbert wants to make sure people who need the vaccine are able to get it.
Virginia Clark is one of the many Cuthbert residents who the Neighbor 2 Neighbor project has helped get set up to receive her COVID-19 shot. Originally, she didn’t want to receive the shot.
“I’ve had the virus and it wasn’t no play thing,” said Clark. “I was very sick. I did not have no information, and I was on the verge of trying to find somebody to help me. I had prayed, and I thought about the scientist. I thought about God made the scientist, and I believe they made something to help us, and that’s what changed my mind.”
Bobby Jenkins, chairman of the Randolph County Democratic Committee said, “We realized that a lot of poor and a lot of people of color, they’re not getting vaccinated at the same rate as others,” said Bobby Jenkins, chairman of the Randolph County Democratic Committee. “So, we’re trying again to bridge that gap.”
Many people in rural counties don’t have as much access to technology or information as other counties, and people could face obstacles in registering for the shot.
“Obstacles such as not having internet, or not having access to social media, or the persistence of knowing to continue to call and register for their vaccine,”, said Joyce Barlow, R.N. “We have encountered people that are reluctant of course, and that goes with it, and I’ve explained some of the positive and and as well as the negative, meaning more than 500,000 people have died as a result of this deadly virus.”
Even though the Randolph County Democratic Committee came up with the Neighbor 2 Neighbor initiative, they sat this is a non-partisan effort and they just want to help as many of the elderly as they can.
The Neighbor 2 Neighbor Project started earlier this week and so far, 22 people have been registered to receive the vaccine in Randolph County.
