Thursday prep basketball wrapup: Three area teams earn trips to AHSAA Final Four

The Eufaula girls saw their season come to a close at the hands of Carver, 66-62. The Tigers (26-4) overcame an 8-point four quarter deficit late in the fourth quarter. Kaitlin Peterson scored 13 of the points in a 16-8 run that had Eufaula in the lead at 61-58 with 2:17 remaining. The Wolverines (14-4) recovered the momentum, and took the lead for good at 62-61 on a Takya Norman jumper with 48 seconds remaining. Peterson led all scores with 29 points.