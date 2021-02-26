Thursday prep basketball wrapup: Three area teams earn trips to AHSAA Final Four

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett boys and girls, and Eufaula boys all punched their tickets to the AHSAA basketball Final Four with wins on Thursday in Regional finals at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery.
The Lanett girls beat arch-rival LaFayette 53-47 in the Class 2A Southeast Regional. Alyse Madden had 19 points to lead the Panthers (11-8), while Feliah Greer of the Bulldogs (16-6) led all scorers with 23 points in a losing cause.
The Lanett boys followed with a 62-49 win over the Geneva County Bulldogs (18-3) to earn their trip to Birmingham. The Panthers (17-4) saw a 16-point second half lead disappear, but went on a 18-2 closing run to post the victory. Kintavious Dozier led the way for the Pantehrs with 27 points.
The Eufaula boys also advanced, beating the Carver-Montgomery Wolverines 69-67 in the Class 6A Southwest Regional finals. The Tigers (26-5) saw a 10-point halftime lead disappear, but put on a strong finish in the final four minutes to earn the victory. Rodarius Thomas led with 22 points, while Xavier Colvin had 19 points for Carver (13-3).
The Eufaula girls saw their season come to a close at the hands of Carver, 66-62. The Tigers (26-4) overcame an 8-point four quarter deficit late in the fourth quarter. Kaitlin Peterson scored 13 of the points in a 16-8 run that had Eufaula in the lead at 61-58 with 2:17 remaining. The Wolverines (14-4) recovered the momentum, and took the lead for good at 62-61 on a Takya Norman jumper with 48 seconds remaining. Peterson led all scores with 29 points.
Eufaula will play in the state semifinals on Monday at UAB, while Lanett will play their state semifinal games on Wednesday at Bill Harris Arena at the Alabama State Fairgrounds
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.