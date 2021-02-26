Very Warm & Mostly Dry Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Going into the weekend, we will have the prospect of record-breaking heat with lower 80s in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday. We will see more clouds than sun at times, but enough breaks in the clouds should exist to push those temperatures up there in a big way. Rain coverage looks to stay very low for the weekend, so most folks will enjoy a completely dry forecast. By Monday, another front will approach the area with our best chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. We don’t anticipate any severe weather at this time, but some storms can’t be ruled out. Rain may linger into Tuesday and Wednesday, but we will start the process of drying out by the end of next week. Temperatures will drop back a bit - mid to upper 60s - by then, which is a lot closer to average for this time of year.