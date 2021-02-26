Window World of the Chattahoochee Valley gifts install after COVID-19 loss

FORTSON, Ga. (WTVM) - A local business made a generous donation to a local family after a devastating COVID-19 loss.
Window World of the Chattahoochee Valley provided $5,000 in windows to homeowner Mike Robinson.
Robinson and his wife had already started the process of selecting and scheduling an installation. Then, tragedy struck after they both contracted the novel coronavirus and Robinson’s wife passed away.
“We had already ordered the windows,” said Robinson. “You know we knew that they would be in eventually, but after my wife Barb passed away, I wasn’t sure what to do, whether I should cancel the order or what. But then we had this offer that they would go ahead and put them in at no cost to us. And I mean I just was devastated and so appreciative.”
For their part, after hearing about Robinson’s loss, the owners of Window World decided to fulfill the order and donate the windows and installation as a way of letting him know they cared about him during his difficult time.
