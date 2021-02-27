Columbus police chief address recent violence in the city

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over a dozen homicides have been reported so far this year in Columbus.
Most recently, Columbus police continue to investigate the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy.
The shooting happened Monday night at Carver Park. Corey Jones passed away Thursday after he was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in critical condition. No suspects have been named in the case.
There have also been several shootings, leaving others injured and threats of violence showing up on social media.
Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon discusses what police are doing to combat crime in the city. He also tells how citizens can help make a difference.
