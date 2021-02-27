Columbus VA Clinic opening to homeless veterans

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus VA Clinic is opening its doors next week for homeless veterans.
The Central Alabama Veterans Healthcare System will open the clinic, which will provide a comprehensive response to get homeless veterans the assistance they need, including safe housing.
The Columbus VA Clinic on Comer Avenue will open Monday. It’s an addition to the existing community-based outpatient clinic on 13th Avenue, which will be replaced by a $64 million state of the art VA clinic, expected to be completed in late 2022.
