Etheredge takes over Auburn High football program

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Less than three weeks after Adam Winegarden made the surprise announcement he was stepping down at Auburn High, the Tigers have their new head football coach. The school announced on Friday that Keith Etheredge is leaving Oxford to head to the Plains.
Etheredge spent the last two seasons taking the Yellow Jackets to the top of the Class 6A mountain, winning the AHSAA Class 6A state championship in his first year there in 2019, and following up with an 11-2 mark last season that saw his team make it to the state quarterfinals.
He already had a championship pedigree before arriving at Oxford, leading Leeds to four state championships in his 12 years at his alma mater. Etheredge also served as a head coach at Pell City and at T.R. Miller.
His career record as a head coach is 150-52, which includes eight region titles to go with the five state crowns, and trips to the playoffs in all 15 seasons.
