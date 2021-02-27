Friday night playoff roundup: Spencer boys upset, Carver girls advance in GHSA playoffs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Spencer Greenwave saw their season end on Friday night, upset at home by the Westover Patriots 50-49 in the second round of the GHSA Class 4A state playoffs.
The Greenwave rallied to erase a 12-point second half deficit, taking a one-point lead with 5.2 seconds remaining. But Kavon Johnson of the Patriots drove the length of the court to hit a buzzer-beating layup to earn the win and eliminate Spencer from the playoffs.
The Hardaway Hawks almost pulled off a road upset, before falling to top-ranked Baldwin in Milledgeville, 46-44.
Area girls teams had better luck. The Carver Tigers got 22 points from Kionna Gaines and 18 from EnyShuan Jones to roll to an 86-43 win over Westside-Macon. The Troup Tigers also advanced to the girls Class 4A quarterfinals, beating Bainbridge 48-41.
The season is over for Hardaway and Kendrick. The Hawks fell at Cairo 58-41, while the Cherokees were eliminated by Spalding, 58-43.
Six area teams are scheduled to be in action on Saturday, the final day of second round play.
