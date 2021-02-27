Local church holds grocery giveaway feeding over 75 families in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus church is helping feed the community by holding their monthly grocery giveaway today.
Cars wrapped around New Destiny Church on Boxwood Place way before the event started.
The Church’s first lady and church members were able to feed more than 75 families this morning.
“We know that a lot of people are in distress because of COVID-19 so many people have lost their jobs and they’re struggling and so we just want to be a blessing to the community by giving food so it’s really a blessing to be a blessing and we believe that out living is in our giving,” said Denitra Hardnett, New Destiny Church First Lady.
People who received groceries got fresh fruit, meat and canned goods.
