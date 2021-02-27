Randolph County School District returning to in-person learning

RANDOPLH COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Randolph County School District will welcome students back to classrooms Monday.
The school district went to a total virtual-based learning model to start the spring semester, following a spike in COVID-19 cases over the winter break.
District officials say they’ve not had a positive coronavirus case reported and has spent the last two months preparing for the students to return by installing full body thermometers at school entrances, decreasing classroom sizes, and improving virtual learning capabilities. Traci Price, principal of Randolph County Elementary School, is ready to welcome her students back next week.
”Our staff has been trained on all of the safety protocols for COVID-19, and we’re going to make sure that we strictly enforce that so that we can continue to mitigate COVID-19 within the building,” said Price.
School board officials say out of the roughly 800students in the district, about 70 percent will be returning to the classroom while the rest chose to remain virtual for now.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.