River Dragons top Prowlers

PORT HURON, Mich. (WTVM) - Matt O’Dea had two goals and Jake Schultz had a goal and two assists to lead the Columbus River Dragons to a 5-3 victory over the Port Huron Prowlers on Friday night at McMorran Arena.
The Dragons jumped out to a 2-0 lead on first period goals by Chase Fallis and O’Dea, with O’Dea and Schultz scoring in the second. Nick Mangone scored his first goal as a professional in the third period.
Jacob Caffrey stopped 32 shots in the victory.
The River Dragons and Prowlers play again on Saturday night in Port Huron, with opening faceoff set for 7:30 pm ET.
