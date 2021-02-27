Teacher remembers teen who died after shot at Carver Park in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A high school teacher in Columbus lost a student to a violent crime this week.
Nathaniel Copeland teaches American government at Kendrick High School. Sixteen-year-old Corey Jones, who was shot at Carver Park Monday, was one of Copeland’s students. Jones died from his injuries Thursday.
Copeland is also the pastor of Gaines Chapel AME Church in Phenix City. He discusses Jones as a student and also gives his perspective on crime and violence.
