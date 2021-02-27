Tensions arise over renaming roads in Smiths Station

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Smiths Station is renaming all city roads from Lee County road numbers to traditional road names.
The changes are causing some tension between two families.
The Weeks family thought a street would bear their family name only to find out that would be the case. Lee County Road 295 was initially supposed to be named Stringer-Weeks Road, after two of the first families to reside on the road. But Smiths Station Councilman Morris Jackson said fellow councilmember George Stringer asked him to drop Weeks from the street name and change the name because of his significance to the city.
“Those six members asked questions about why, and they decided, yes, we’re going to drop the Weeks name,” said Jackson.
“We were never given the opportunity to voice our concerns with having the road renamed to Stringer only,” said Smiths Station resident Regina Weeks Mitchell.
A list of proposed names was published and citizens were allowed to debate these names in public meetings. It wasn’t until this month that the Weeks family discovered the name had been changed solely to Stringer Drive.
WTVM reached out to Stringer but he did not want to comment.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.