Warm for the Weekend!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are warming it up across the valley this weekend with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s both days. We keep clouds around this weekend with a few breaks of sunshine and stray isolated showers possible. As we head into the work week we will see rain return to the forecast with a good shot at some rain and storms across the Chattahoochee Valley, especially in the morning. We cool off as we head into the next week with highs fluctuating between the 70s and 60s. We will be a bit unsettled when it comes to rain/storms through Wednesday, but we dry out a bit before the next rainmaker looks to arrive next Saturday.