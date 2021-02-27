West Central Health District vaccinates over 1K area residents at Columbus Civic Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Friday, the West Central Health District hosted its largest COVID-19 vaccination clinic yet in Muscogee County at the Columbus Civic Center.
1,580 people got their first dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, and residents say they were pleased with the process.
“The people were very courteous,” Ruby Jordan said. “They gave us very clear instructions and things just went well.”
“I think the shot plan was very organized and I am happy that it is over with,” Deborah Seymore said.
Hundreds of cars lined up and waited to be allowed into the Civic Center’s parking lot where Department of Health officials could be seen administering the COVID-19 vaccine to Phase 1A people.
“We had an appointment for 11:30, we got here at 11:10 and we were done and out by 11:30,” John Leonard said.
This is the third, but by far, the largest vaccination clinic held yet in Muscogee County. Occurring just a day after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp expanded the current Phase 1A group for a second time to allow more Georgians to get a dose.
“It takes a community and village to get these vaccines out because of the large mass of people that need them, that want them, and who are qualified for them,” Dr. Beverley Townsend said.
According to Columbus Emergency Management Director Chance Corbett, over 150 volunteers from Columbus Fire and EMS, Columbus State University’s nursing program and local law enforcement all joined forces to assist the Department of Public Health in the vaccination clinic efforts.
“We were told on Monday night that we had the shots and so we pulled this together in less than four days,” Corbett said.
Corbett says the intention is to continue to increase the number of people who can receive vaccinations at mass vaccination clinics like this, but it is heavily reliant upon availability.
“I will assure you as I do with the mayor and everyone else that we are ready to do more when we get the numbers. But it is definitely something we are working on to get more vaccines to Columbus,” he said.
With Friday’s doses, that brings us to roughly 23,300 vaccines administered in Muscogee County.
