Columbus man dies more than three weeks after being shot on Ft. Benning Rd.
Two people injured in shooting on Ft. Benning Rd. in Columbus (Source: Walter Broseghini)
By Alex Jones | February 27, 2021 at 8:29 PM EST - Updated February 27 at 8:30 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man has died more than three weeks after being shot on Fort Benning Rd.

28-year-old Jacobee Matthews was shot Feb. 2 in the 2300 block of Fort Benning Rd. A second person was injured in the shooting, but their condition is unknown at this time.

Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton confirmed that Matthews died Saturday at 5:17 p.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

There is no word at this time on any potential suspects.

