Columbus man dies more than three weeks after being shot on Ft. Benning Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man has died more than three weeks after being shot on Fort Benning Rd.
28-year-old Jacobee Matthews was shot Feb. 2 in the 2300 block of Fort Benning Rd. A second person was injured in the shooting, but their condition is unknown at this time.
Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton confirmed that Matthews died Saturday at 5:17 p.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
There is no word at this time on any potential suspects.
Keep with News Leader 9 on air and online for the latest updates as they become available.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.