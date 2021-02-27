Unsettled Forecast Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We kick off Sunday warm and a bit muggy with lows in the 60s after a night full of overcast skies. For Sunday we will see highs in the upper-70s and low-80s with cloudy skies and a few stray showers possible, but most of us stay dry. As we head into the work week, we will see weather changes coming into the forecast. Sunday night rain coverage cranks up with the best shot at some rain for the week coming on Monday with a few storms possible, especially in the later morning hours. We keep rain around in the forecast through Wednesday before we dry out a bit by Thursday. The work week will be cooler with highs flip flopping between the 60s and 70s through next weekend. After that, the next rain-maker looks to move in next Friday/Saturday before we dry out by Sunday, but we will need to fine-tune this exact forecast as we get closer.