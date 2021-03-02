Man charged with vehicular homicide after Columbus pedestrian killed on 29th St.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been nearly a week since 24-year-old Curtis Ledbetter was struck by a vehicle and killed on 29th St. in Columbus and now someone is behind bars in connection with his death.
21-year-old David Lee Winters Jr. was arrested Monday.
Initially, Columbus investigators believed Ledbetter had been shot, following reports of gunfire in the area. It was later determined that he was struck by a vehicle, according to police.
A joint investigation by the Motor Squad and the Homicide Unit found that Ledbetter died from blunt force trauma after being struck by a vehicle.
Winters is being charged with felony homicide by vehicle, hit and run and various other traffic charges.
He is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail where he awaits a Recorder’s Court hearing on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m.
