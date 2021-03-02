NEW DETAILS: Suspect in double homicide at Family Dollar store in Columbus in custody

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two families are mourning the lives of loved ones killed in broad daylight Tuesday at a Family Dollar store on Floyd Road in Columbus.
Police believe 25-year-old Quartez Thomas is the person responsible for the deaths of 30-year-old Jasmine Trice and 28-year-old Kiera Williams. They were shot and killed in a car at the Family Dollar store.
Police say Thomas was an ex-boyfriend of Williams. Williams’ six-year-old daughter was in the back seat of the car at the time of the shooting.
According to Trice’s friend, Erika Crawford, Trice died while trying to help out a friend in need who feared for her and her child’s safety.
“She was telling me about how the guy shot Kiera’s mom’s house up the night before,” said Crawford. “And I just was like, ‘be careful with that.’ ‘Don’t get in the middle of that.’ I know they had already called the police and the dude kept calling Kiera and the dude kept calling Kiera texting her and telling her he was going to kill her. And he kept calling from all kind of different numbers, and that’s all I know.”
Trice’s sister, Christine Trice, said she was someone who would do anything for the people she loved and she looked up to her a great deal.
”At the end of the day, we live in a very broken world, right, for an individual such as my sister to contribute what she did with what little she had. That’s the darkness not overcoming the light,” she said.
Trice and Williams leave behind a combined total of five children between them.
Columbus police confirmed that Thomas is also the suspect in another shooting just this past Sunday. Thomas is believed to have fired several shots into Williams’ mother’s house. Investigations are ongoing and anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the Columbus Police Department.
