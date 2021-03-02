NEW DETAILS: Suspect in Family Dollar double homicide was one victim’s ex-boyfriend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tragic new details are coming to light in the double homicide that claimed the lives of two women at Family Dollar on Floyd Rd. in Columbus Monday afternoon.
Tuesday morning, 25-year-old Quartez Thomas was arrested and charged with the murders of 30-year-old Jasmine Trice and 28-year-old Kiera Williams.
Following his arrest, Columbus police have confirmed that Thomas is the ex-boyfriend of one of his two victims, Kiera Williams.
It is unclear at this time if there was any connection between Trice and either Williams or Thomas.
Police have also confirmed that Williams’ young daughter was with her at the time of the shooting and tragically witnessed her mother’s death.
Thomas has been extradited back to Columbus and is being held in the Muscogee County Jail.
