Opelika man to be honored for saving mother, children from apartment fire

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika is honoring a native for his bravery.
According to city officials, Brandon Taylor helped save a mother and her two children during the fire at Pinehurst Villas Apartments in mid-February.
Taylor said he jumped into action when he saw the flames and caught two children who had to be dropped out of the window from an upper level apartment unit. The Mayor of Opelika will be giving Taylor a certificate of bravery for his heroic actions during a city council meeting Tuesday night.
“I’m happy about it, but I don’t look for no award for anything like that. I would do it for anybody. I’m just that type of person,” said Taylor.
Taylor said he doesn’t consider himself a hero and he encourages everyone to do the right thing and help others who are in need.
