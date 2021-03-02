Rain Exits Tonight; Great End to the Week on Tap

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a very wet day at times and some chilly conditions, we will see the rain ending as we head into the overnight hours and early Wednesday. Clouds will clear out by Wednesday afternoon, and with the sunshine building in, we should see the highs back in the 60s. By Thursday, we’re in the full sunshine and highs near 70! Friday will feature an increase in clouds, but temperatures once again in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Another rain chance will move in on Saturday with the next storm system swinging through. We expect a rain coverage between 20-40%, so some folks may stay dry. Sunday looks like it will be dry with highs backing off to the upper 50s and lower 60s. For next week, conditions look mostly dry and a lot warmer with highs in the 60s early in the week and in the 70s by the middle and end of the week.