Carver girls, ChattCo boys advance to GHSA semifinals

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - EnyShuan Jones score seven points in a closing 8-2 run to lead the Carver Tigers to a 61-60 come-from-behind victory over the Jefferson Dragons on Tuesday night in the GHSA Class 4A state quarterfinals.
Carver led 53-50 when the Dragons scored eight straight points, including three straight drives the length of the court by Livi Blackstock, to take a 58-53 lead with under three minutes remaining. Jones took command in the paint in the final stretch to give the Tigers new life and a berth in the state semifinals.
Jones led all scorers with 22 points, while Blackstock had 19 for the Dragons.
Carver will host Cedar Grove in the state semifinals, with the game tentatively scheduled for Friday night.
In other quarterfinals action, the Callaway Cavaliers were eliminated in the Class 2A girls quarterfinals by Washington County, 71-46.
In boys Class 1A-Public play, Chattahoochee County beat Portal 59-45. The Panthers will host Towns County in the semifinals on Saturday at 3 pm ET in Cusseta.
