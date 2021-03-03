Concerned citizens, business owners voice concerns of paid parking proposal in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Concerned citizens, including several downtown businesses, voiced their thoughts about the City of Columbus’ paid parking proposal.
The city of Columbus held a public meeting at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center Tuesday night.
The current plan proposes to have pay stations for parking downtown during the weekday for $2 an hour. City officials will take Tuesday night’s concerns in an updated presenation to city council March 9 before council votes March 23.
“It’s really designed to help spur turnover of these on-street parking spaces, which are so important for our retail and restaurant businesses,” said Ed Wolvert, president of Uptown, Inc. “And so if we can create an environment that is making sure parking is available that is most convenient for these shops, it will ultimately be a good thing for our businesses.”
Some concerns voiced from downtown business owners include losing business if people don’t want to pay to park, especially with hardships faced during the pandemic.
If approved, the Uptown Columbus Pay station will kick off in January 2022.
