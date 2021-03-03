DA seeking death penalty in Floyd Rd. double homicide case in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The newly-elected district attorney is speaking out following a deadly shooting at a Family Dollar in Columbus that claimed the lives of two local mothers.
The shooting claimed the lives of 28-year-old Kiera Williams and 30-year-old Jasmine Trice earlier this week as they sat in a car in front of a Family Dollar store on Floyd Road.
Wednesday, District Attorney Mark Jones says he’s ready to go to bat for the families impacted by the tragedy and Hope Harbor, a domestic violence resource for victims, wants to remind people in the Chattahoochee Valley that no one has to go through something like that alone.
Police believe Williams’ ex-boyfriend, 25-year-old Quartez Thomas, is the person responsible for a shooting that happened at her mother’s house Sunday evening. According to a friend of Trice, Thomas had been threatening Williams’ life leading up to the two mothers’ deaths.
Hope Harbour officials wants to ensure no one has to go through anything like this again. Hope Harbour Executive Director Lindsey Reis wants to make sure that the senseless murders Trice and Williams don’t have to happen again.
“Anytime there is a domestic violence death, it is a pointless death,” said Reis. “We know there are more victims killed when they are leaving a relationship or when they have left a relationship than any other time. Hope Harbour is the local domestic violence emergency shelter and outreach program, so we have one of the largest shelters in the state of Georgia for victims and their children, and we also have an outreach program where we support victims who still need support services to move past the violence. It makes me incredibly sad that the community even has to deal with domestic violence, better yet, that individuals have to deal with it.”
According to Jones, the state will be seeking the death penalty against Thomas.
“We’re trying to reduce gun violence in this community, and then somebody shoots a mom and her friend in front of the mom’s daughter,” said Jones. “It’s outrageous and the state will be seeking the death penalty in this case. You can’t do this in our community. Period.”
Jones says Thomas is set to be in Recorder’s Court Friday morning. He’s facing nearly 10 charges, including two counts of felony murder and a child cruelty charge.
For more information on Hope Harbour and types of relief that’s available, click here.
