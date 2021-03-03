Death investigation underway after Opelika woman found dead in her home

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Authorities in Opelika are investigating after a woman was found dead in her home Tuesday night.
Officers responded to the 500 block of Maple Ave. at approximately 10:30 p.m. in reference to a death.
On the scene, officers found a 40-year-old woman deceased. She was pronounced dead by Lee County Coroner Bill Harris. Her identity has not yet been released.
Details are limited at this time as the investigation into her death is ongoing.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact detectives at 334-705-5220.
