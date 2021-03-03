Drier & Warmer to End the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a chilly start early Thursday, highs will shoot back up to the mid 70s by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine across the Valley - a picture-perfect day to get out and about. Friday will feature an increase in clouds and perhaps a slight chance of a few showers late in the day or Friday night. We’ll mention an isolated shower early Saturday too, but most spots will stay dry as this system moves in. Temperatures will drop from the mid 60s on Friday to the upper 50s and lower 60s on Saturday. We’ll start a warming trend with sunshine moving back in on Sunday - and deal with upper 60s and lower 70s for early next week with a mix of clouds and sun for Monday and Tuesday. Look for the low to mid 70s as we end next week with not a lot of rain chances to have to worry about.