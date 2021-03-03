Firefighters rescue elderly woman, animals from overnight house fire in Valley

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Valley couple, an elderly woman, a dog and a cat are all safe following an overnight house fire Wednesday morning.
East Alabama Fire Department Chief Kerry Pickard reported that crews responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Jefferson St. at 3:48 a.m.
Chief Pickard says that multiple people, including a husband and wife and an elderly woman were trapped inside.
The husband and wife, who lived on the left side of the house, were able to escape the home safely. The elderly woman, who lived on the right side of the home, was still trapped when crews arrived on the scene.
Firefighters were able to rescue the woman, as well as a dog and a cat, from the home.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
Chief Pickard says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
