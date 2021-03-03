Local school districts continue enforcing COVID-19 safety protocol as spring break nears

HCSD will be offering free meals for any student in their district or community who is up to 18 years old who would like a meal while the district is out of school for spring break. This will cover seven days of breakfast and lunch. The meal distributions will take place Friday, March 26. Baker says they will be sending out flyers with registration information and locations to parents ahead of time. According to Baker, they have not done this in past year’s, but have been doing this for school holidays during the pandemic.