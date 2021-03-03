Market Days on Broadway in Columbus returns for 2021 season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Warmer outdoorsy days are coming soon and we can’t wait! Market Days on Broadway starts its 2021 season this Saturday, March 6. The event begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 12 p.m.
According to Market Days, there will be over 100 vendors ranging from produce to jewelry. This gives customers a chance to try locally made bakery items while checking out handmade woodwork and crafts, enjoying drinks and food all while walking up and down Broadway!
Social distancing guidelines will be in effect at the Market Days on Broadway:
•Customers and vendors are asked to maintain six feet of separation.
•The use of face masks are encouraged for both customers and vendors.
•Customers are asked to point to items rather than touching.
•Vendors should set up their displays to discourage handling.
•Bring and use hand sanitizer.
Market Days on Broadway is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. starting March 6 through November.
