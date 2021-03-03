Remembrance ceremony held in Opelika for Lee County tornado victims

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Several dozen people gathered in downtown Opelika Wednesday for a remembrance ceremony in honor of the 23 people who lost their lives in a Lee County tornado two years ago.
Lee County officials who have been involved in the cleanup and rebuilding of the community spoke at the ceremony, including Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones and Chaplain Laura Eason from the East Alabama Medical Center.
They discussed the loss and the heartbreak the storm brought and also hope and perseverance that followed.
“Though not standing beside us here, their spirit is with us,” said Jones. “They always will be. And it’s our responsibility as a community to remember them.
During the ceremony, there was a balloon release in honor of those who lost their lives in the tornado as the sheriff read off the names of all 23 storm victims.
