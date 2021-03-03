Russell Co. High School baseball coach charged with assaulting student-athlete

Tony Rasmus, Russell County High School coach charged with assault (Source: Russell County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Jones | March 3, 2021 at 10:30 AM EST - Updated March 3 at 11:48 AM

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County High School’s baseball coach has been charged with assault following an incident with one of his student-athletes.

Anthony “Tony” Rasmus turned himself in to police Tuesday after the student’s parents signed a warrant charging Rasmus with misdemeanor assault. He has since bonded out, according to Sheriff Heath Taylor.

News Leader 9 has reached out to the Russell County High School Principal Tonya Keene for a statement, but have not yet received a response.

However Dr. Brenda Coley, Superintendent of Russell Co. School District, provided a statement on the status of Rasmus’ employment with the Russell Co. School District following the incident.

Earlier this week, the Russell County Sheriff’s office advised the District about a report made against Coach Tony Rasmus. The Russell County Board of Education and its administration are fully cooperating with the Sheriff’s office. As of March 2, 2021, Mr. Rasmus was placed on administrative leave. The District declines to provide further comment as this matter involves an ongoing investigation. Thank you for your understanding.
Dr. Brenda Coley, Superintendent of Russell Co. School District

