Sayonara Clouds! Nice Weather Returns to the Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a soggy Tuesday, rain has come to an end for Hump Day though clouds have been stubborn to budge thus far this morning; however, sunshine will gradually settle back in throughout the day, pushing temperatures back into at least the low 60s this afternoon. With a wintry breeze around this morning though, make sure to bundle up with wind chills in the 30s!
The next few mornings still look on the cool side in the 30s and 40s, but tomorrow’s weather at least looks fantastic with low 70s tomorrow afternoon and plenty of sunshine. By Friday, more clouds will move back in as a cold front heads toward the Southeast, bringing the possibility of isolated showers for the start of the weekend. Many of us will end up staying dry though with sunny skies back in full on Sunday.
Thanks to the cold front though, early next week looks cooler with more of us in the 30s (if not near freezing) Sunday through Tuesday mornings with afternoons at or below seasonable averages in the 60s. Apart from the 10-20% coverage of showers on Saturday, overall the next week looks pretty dry with a better shot at rain holding off until late next week.
