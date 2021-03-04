Columbus mother starts crime petition against gun violence in the community

“I don’t want to bury another child, and I definitely would not want to wish that on another mother,” said Moritz. “I mean, we’re not winning right now. We’re losing. Our city is low on hope, we are low on energy, we are low on law enforcement. Parents are burying their children everyday, and nobody wants to do anything but sit in our houses and hide. It’s time to get out and speak. This is our community.”