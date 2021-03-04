Columbus mother starts crime petition against gun violence in the community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Columbus mother is fed up with the crime and violence in the Chattahoochee Valley and is calling on the community to help her take a stand.
Kristen Moritz has a petition called “Put the Gun Down Gun Violence in Columbus, Georgia”. Moritz says she’s had to bury a child who was a victim of gun violence and she’s tired of seeing so many lives lost to the vicious cycle of gun violence in her community.
She’s calling on help from city leaders and the entire community.
“I don’t want to bury another child, and I definitely would not want to wish that on another mother,” said Moritz. “I mean, we’re not winning right now. We’re losing. Our city is low on hope, we are low on energy, we are low on law enforcement. Parents are burying their children everyday, and nobody wants to do anything but sit in our houses and hide. It’s time to get out and speak. This is our community.”
Moritz says her goal is to gain over 50,000 signatures, and she is planning a march against gun violence for March 27 in Columbus. She wants more to be done to combat the ongoing issue of gun violence in the community. For more information or how you can sign the petition, click here.
