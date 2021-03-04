Columbus murder suspect arrested in Fla.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman wanted for stabbing and killing man on 32nd Ave. in Columbus has been arrested in Florida.
35-year-old Vivian Fletcher was arrested in Williston, Fla. Wednesday
Detectives from Levy County Sheriff’s Office in Florida located Fletcher at a residence in the 1100 block of NE 2nd Ave. in Williston, Fla.
Fletcher is currently being held in the Levy County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility awaiting extradition.
Another man, Bobby Frank Sherman, was arrested alongside Fletcher. He was not wanted in Columbus.
