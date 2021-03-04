Columbus police searching for man who stole money from Fla. man’s bank account

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are releasing a surveillance photo of a man wanted in fraud investigation.
Police were alerted to a case of fraud by Truist Bank’s Fraud Division in Dec. 2020. They discovered that a transfer of funds from a money market account had been made to a checking account before an over-the-counter withdrawal at the SunTrust bank on Bradley Park Dr. in Columbus.
The fraud investigators contacted the victim who reported he lived in Florida and had not been to Columbus.
Police say the man seen in the photograph presented the bank teller with a Florida driver’s license with his photo, but the victim’s information in order to withdraw the funds.
Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact investigators at 706-225-4314.
