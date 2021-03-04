Girls Inc. preparing for Golf Fore Girls Tournament

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Girls Inc. is taking time to prepare for a golf tournament that’s taking place in two weeks.
The girls were at Oxbow Golf Course Thursday, receiving training from an instructor on how to hit and other elements of the sport.
Their first Golf Fore Girls Tournament will be held Thursday, March 18 at Bull Creek Golf Course. The event is intended to raise money for different needs of the organization. They’re asking the public to buy a sponsorship to support them.
“We wanted to not only introduce them to a sport that they don’t have access to, but also open up opportunities for scholarships for them,” said development director Shannon Reynolds. “And while they are doing that, it’s not only teaching them life skills, but it is also expanding their life skills as well.”
The last day to register for the tournament or sponsor is March 16. Registration is $150 individually or $600 per team. The tournament will include food, drinks and prizes. To register or sponsor, click here.
