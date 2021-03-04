Lanett Panthers advance to state title game; Lanett girls fall in state semis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Panthers are in very familiar territory. Travaunta Abner had 19 points while Kintavious Dozier had 16 as the Panthers beat the Hatton Hornets 83-48 on Thursday afternoon at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham to advance to the AHSAA Class 2A state finals. It marks the fifth time in six seasons the Panthers have made it to the state finals.
Lanett (19-4) broke the game open with a 20-6 run in the second quarter and never looked back, taking a 39-21 lead over the Hornets (16-8) at the half.
The Panthers won Class 2A state titles in 2016, 2017, and 2018, and finished as the Class 1A state runner up in 2020.
They will face the Midland Patriots in the title game on Saturday at 12:30 pm ET.
The Lanett girls did not fare as well, losing their state semifinal game to Hatton, 45-38 to see their season end.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.