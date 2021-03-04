Lanett Panthers advance to state title game; Lanett girls fall in state semis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Panthers are in very familiar territory. Travaunta Abner had 19 points while Kintavious Dozier had 16 as the Panthers beat the Hatton Hornets 83-48 on Thursday afternoon at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham to advance to the AHSAA Class 2A state finals. It marks the fifth time in six seasons the Panthers have made it to the state finals.