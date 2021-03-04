Martin Army Community Hospital in Ft. Benning to offer COVID-19 vaccine

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - The Martin Army Community Hospital in Fort Benning will be offering COVID-19 vaccination.
People 65 and older and high-risk beneficiaries will be eligible to get vaccinated at the hospital by appointment only.
People will be screened by their health record documentation at Martin Army to know if they qualify to be vaccinated. Shots of the vaccine will be given Monday through Friday at the old BMACH Hospital parking lot off Marne Road in a drive-thru format. The hospital asks that short sleeves are worn during vaccination.
