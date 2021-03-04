Mostly Dry Friday & Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clouds will increase as we head into the day on Friday and temperatures will likely be a couple of degrees cooler than today with the increase in clouds. For Saturday, look for those clouds to stick around at times and we will mention a slight chance at a few showers. Most spots will stay dry, and our highs will back off a bit over the weekend - low and mid 60s, with the potential for some upper 50s in our normally colder spots. Look for lows back in the 30s Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday mornings. Highs in the afternoons, however, will begin a big warm-up by early next week with upper 60s and lower 70s on Monday and Tuesday, and then mid to upper 70s for the middle and end of next week. Some spots late next week might see the 80 degree mark again! We don’t see any major chances of rain in our extended forecast as of right now.