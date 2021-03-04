Muscogee Co. Publix pharmacies to begin giving out COVID-19 vaccinations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but have not been able to get an appointment, you might be able to get the vaccine at Publix.
Publix has announced that its online reservation system is open for making appointments at 148 Georgia pharmacies, including those in Muscogee County.
The state’s current guidelines say that in order to be eligible, you must live or work in Georgia and be a first responder, healthcare worker, aged 65 and older or their caregiver, or be a resident or staff of a long-term care facility.
Starting March 8, eligibility will include pre-K through 12th grade educators and staff, adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities and their caregivers, and parents of children with complex medical conditions.
Appointments can be made for the week of March 8 by clicking here.
Vaccinations are provided at no cost to the individual, but if you have health insurance, you will need to bring your insurance card to your appointment.
Muscogee County is currently the only county in the Chattahoochee Valley where Publix is offering vaccination appointments.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.