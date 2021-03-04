Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office launches anonymous tip line for criminal investigations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has launched an anonymous tip line for criminal investigations.
The sheriff’s office is encouraging citizens to speak out about criminal activity in a manner that they are comfortable with. The public is encouraged to become part of the solution to create and safer and more secure community by assisting the sheriff’s office in stopping violent crime in the area.
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip line number is 706-225-4285 and features the following:
- Offers a safe and confidential way to report criminal activity
- Is available to the public 24 hours a day and 7 days a week
- Empowers the Citizens of Muscogee County to stand up and speak out against crime
- Is monitored by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau
- Provides intelligence and information to local, state and federal agencies, harboring collaborative efforts
The tip line does not take the place of 911 during an emergency or while a crime is in progress.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.